GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $102.91

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 102.91 ($1.34) and traded as high as GBX 104.20 ($1.36). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 102.60 ($1.34), with a volume of 897,495 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £905.15 million and a P/E ratio of -64.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 105.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 341.00 and a quick ratio of 341.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is -4.66%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

