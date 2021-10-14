Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GECFF. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price objective on shares of Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gecina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.17.

GECFF stock remained flat at $$152.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41. Gecina has a 12-month low of $122.78 and a 12-month high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

