Gem Exchange And Trading (GXT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263,960.00

Gem Exchange And Trading (CURRENCY:GXT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Gem Exchange And Trading has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $263,960.00 worth of Gem Exchange And Trading was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gem Exchange And Trading has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Gem Exchange And Trading coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00242626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00096038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

About Gem Exchange And Trading

Gem Exchange And Trading is a coin. Gem Exchange And Trading’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,506,276 coins. Gem Exchange And Trading’s official website is www.gxtglobal.com . Gem Exchange And Trading’s official Twitter account is @GXT25075644 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GXT is a global company headquartered in Singapore that conducts business with overseas companies in a total of 7 countries including Dubai, India, Virgin Islands, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan. The main countries of use are Japan, China, Vietnam, and Korea, and are used in a total of 20 countries. The GXT system consists of platforms, services, and exchanges, and acts as an important element of the token economy. GXT Token will be traded through public exchange listing, available on the GXT Platform, and will be used when using financial services through tokens and swaps on the Global Exchange (Fiat).The GXT Token is being promoted to receive financial services (overseas remittance, simple payment, debit card) through XIGNAL exchange. “

