General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the highest is $3.02. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year earnings of $11.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $203.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $192.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $129.17 and a 52 week high of $206.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

