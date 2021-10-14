General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,639 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,480 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $38,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

