Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Generation Bio worth $16,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Generation Bio by 208.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Generation Bio by 167.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

GBIO opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.74.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 16,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $407,112.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

