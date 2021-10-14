Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 29,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $241,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 518,367 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 153,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,923,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,759,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

