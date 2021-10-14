GenesisX (XGS) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $54,674.23 and $304.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,980,626 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

