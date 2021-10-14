Genuine Parts (GPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Genuine Parts has set its FY21 guidance at $6.20-6.35 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GPC stock opened at $124.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day moving average of $125.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

