Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 695 ($9.08) and last traded at GBX 692 ($9.04). Approximately 385,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 361,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 679 ($8.87).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 716.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total transaction of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

