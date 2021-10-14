GeoCoin (GEO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,643.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $3,643.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.90 or 0.00315685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,404.90 or 1.00174706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00059035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.