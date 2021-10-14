Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 104,273 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of VEREIT worth $164,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

