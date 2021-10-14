Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 106,742 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Rollins worth $153,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROL opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

