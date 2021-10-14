Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,148,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,985 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Black Knight worth $167,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.07.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

