Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,413 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of Discovery worth $158,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISCK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 10,300.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

