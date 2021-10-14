Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $168,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

