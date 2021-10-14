Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Campbell Soup worth $157,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

