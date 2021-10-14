Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,560,500 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Annaly Capital Management worth $162,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

