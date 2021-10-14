Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 37,507 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Masimo worth $157,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $278.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.59. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $205.10 and a 52-week high of $288.27. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

