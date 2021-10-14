Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 4,390 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Lennox International worth $159,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.67.

Shares of LII opened at $301.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.52 and its 200 day moving average is $329.56. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.77 and a fifty-two week high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

