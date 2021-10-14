Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 72,710 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.27% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $163,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,001,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $168.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

