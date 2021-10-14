Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,249 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Assurant worth $177,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assurant by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.