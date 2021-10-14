Geode Capital Management LLC Has $158.44 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,441,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of The Toro worth $158,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Toro by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Toro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Toro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of TTC opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

