Geode Capital Management LLC Has $162.82 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.29% of DaVita worth $162,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $109.96 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $136.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

