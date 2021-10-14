Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 140,877 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,877 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.26% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $192,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22,365.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,522,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

