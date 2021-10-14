Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,276,336 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 190,079 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Lyft worth $197,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,977 shares of company stock worth $2,838,880 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.41. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

