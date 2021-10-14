Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Williams-Sonoma worth $163,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,557,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 754,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,261,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,715,000 after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $501,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,488 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,614. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $174.04 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.14.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

