Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,033 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of XPO Logistics worth $172,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 50.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 435.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.64. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

