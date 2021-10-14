Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 13,120 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.50% of EMCOR Group worth $165,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $116.17 on Thursday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

