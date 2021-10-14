Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,382 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,382 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Sealed Air worth $156,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $763,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,741,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,748 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 42.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $27,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $62.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.