Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $153.22 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,070,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,586,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

OGN stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

