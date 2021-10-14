Geoffrey Richard Carter Buys 5,210 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £9,899 ($12,933.11).

On Monday, October 11th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 74 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

On Friday, September 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 69 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £150.42 ($196.52).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 66 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Thursday, July 29th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 10,000 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.52) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 218.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 244.03. The company has a market capitalization of £481.50 million and a P/E ratio of 13.63. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

SBRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Agricole decreased their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

