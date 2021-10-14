Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €86.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €86.20 ($101.41) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €81.25 ($95.59) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €87.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13. Gerresheimer has a 52-week low of €77.10 ($90.71) and a 52-week high of €103.70 ($122.00).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.