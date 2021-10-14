GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Short Interest Update

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 168.7% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GIW stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. GigInternational1 has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84.

GigInternational1 Company Profile

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

