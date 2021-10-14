Gitcoin (GTC) Price Tops $7.46 on Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last week, Gitcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $105.88 million and $15.35 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.46 or 0.00012961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00046305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00240557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

