Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Glacier Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GBCI opened at $53.04 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBCI shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,191 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

