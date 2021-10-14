Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $370,000. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. 114,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

