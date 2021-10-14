Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 114,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,691. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Gladstone Capital worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.