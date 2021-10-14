Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 156,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,358. The company has a market cap of $800.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

