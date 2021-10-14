Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.4%.
Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 156,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,358. The company has a market cap of $800.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $23.49.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.