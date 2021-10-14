Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 98,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,013. The stock has a market cap of $483.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
