Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 98,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,013. The stock has a market cap of $483.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.