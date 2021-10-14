Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0452 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -186.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

NASDAQ LAND traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.93. 381,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a P/E ratio of -68.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Gladstone Land worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

