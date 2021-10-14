Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 143,973 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,973 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMGCU. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

Shares of RMGCU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,412. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

