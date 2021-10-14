Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 602,538 Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 602,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESXB. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth about $10,011,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,158,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,737,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,666 shares during the last quarter.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,799. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

