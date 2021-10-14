Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 127.4% from the September 15th total of 941,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $274,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLBE opened at $58.04 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

