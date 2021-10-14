Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) Shares Up 2.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:BUG) shares shot up 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.88. 291,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 314,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.