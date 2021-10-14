Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) Shares Up 2%

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AIQ) shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.38. 35,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 45,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.