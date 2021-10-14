Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) Trading Up 0.7%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NYSEARCA:CATH) was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.37. Approximately 15,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 26,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.