goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.84 and last traded at $147.84. Approximately 199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EHMEF shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.46.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

