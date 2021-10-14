GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 142.6% in September

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,800 shares, an increase of 142.6% from the September 15th total of 1,104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLGDF traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.63. 205,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,051. GoGold Resources has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of GoGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company.

Gogold Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver. Its projects include Parral Tailings and Santa Gertrudis. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

