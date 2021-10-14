GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Hits Market Cap of $490,613.55

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded down 32.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $490,613.55 and $4,046.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070740 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.45 or 0.00122712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,354.10 or 0.99905530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,757.04 or 0.06544417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars.

